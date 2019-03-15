Plane maker halts deliveries of flagship jet | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boeing has halted the delivery of its 737 MAX aircraft after the US joined a wave of nations that have banned the plane from their airspace. It follows the second crash involving the brand new model in less than five months. And as PM reports, it threatens an order book worth hundreds of billions of dollars. For more we spoke to Savio D'Souza, He is Brand Finance Aviation Director. #Pilot #BlackBox #Max8
March 15, 2019
