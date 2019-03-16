POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Georgia: A Post-Soviet Fashion Boom | Compass​
26:00
World
Georgia: A Post-Soviet Fashion Boom | Compass​
Compass goes to Tbilisi to discover Georgia's fashion scene. Dubbed in the media as 'post-soviet' fashion style it's the latest hype in the fashion industry globally. How has the small country of Georgia given birth to some of the coolest designers in the 21st century? What is 'post-soviet' style? And is the 'post-soviet' label accurate in describing the latest fashion designs coming out of this unique country? #Georgia #Compass #FashionBoom
March 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?