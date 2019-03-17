World Share

Ivory Coast Cocoa: Factory innovates to make organic chocolate

Now for a change of pace...Recent medical studies have shown that dark chocolate contains antioxidants, which could have some health benefits for you chocoholics out there. A company in Ivory Coast wants to make the sweet treat even better by creating organic chocolates. And as Sharon Ogunleye reports, the process is even helping its employees get fit. #IvoryCoast #cocoa #CocoaFactory