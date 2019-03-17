World Share

New Zealand Terror Attack: 50 killed in attack on two Christchurch mosques

Just over 48 hours after the horror of a terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand, grief is setting in. 50 people are now confirmed to have been killed on Friday in Christchurch. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has met with relatives of those who were caught up in the attack - as officials scramble to identify victims ahead of their burials. #NewZealand #MosqueAttack #NewZealandAttack