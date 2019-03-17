POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Zealand Terror Attack: Authorities to release bodies to the families
03:08
World
New Zealand Terror Attack: Authorities to release bodies to the families
Hello and welcome to TRT World, live from Istanbul. I'm Alican Ayanlar. We start this hour in New Zealand where officials are expected to start returning bodies of those killed in Friday's terrorist attack to their families. 50 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the southern city of Christchurch. The mass shooting by a white supremacist has shocked the world. Nicole Johnston is in Christchurch for us. #NewZealand #TerrorAttack
March 17, 2019
More Videos
