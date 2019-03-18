World Share

US Human Trafficking: Cracking down on global trafficking networks

Lawmakers in the US state of Florida are considering legislation aimed at cracking down on human trafficking. It would see hotel employees trained to identify victims, and set up a registry of people caught soliciting sex workers. Last month, authorities raided several spas alleged to be part of an international trafficking network. The sting ensnared Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the American football team, the New England Patriots. He's been slapped with two charges of solicitation. As Steve Mort reports, the high-profile arrest has shed light on a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry. #HumanTrafficking, #US, #NewEnglandPatriots