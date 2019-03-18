World Share

New Zealand Terror Attacks: Has the world been ignoring anti-Muslim hate?

A violent act of terrorism in an unassuming corner of the world. Last week's attack in New Zealand was tailor made for social media. Live streamed to the world - it was a massacre that was accompanied with a violent manifesto, designed to troll and gain maximum exposure online. The internet has, in recent years, facilitated and expedited the spread of far right hate on an unprecedented scale, anonymous social networks have enabled hate speech to spread to all corners of the globe. But have governments around the world been ignoring a growing threat of anti-Muslim or far-right rhetoric? And here at the Roundtable is Matthew Feldman; Director of Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right, Mustafa Field; Director of Faiths Forum for London; Anas Altikriti, CEO, The Cordoba Foundation and Margaret Gilmore, Security and terrorism analyst