Netherlands Attack: Police arrest suspect in relation to attack
02:02
World
Netherlands Attack: Police arrest suspect in relation to attack
Dutch police have arrested a man suspected of shooting dead three people on a tram in the city of Utrecht. The Turkish born man was taken into custody after a seven-hour manhunt during which the city was put into lockdown. Five people were injured in the attack, which the suspect's relatives say was part of a family dispute. But as Sarah Morice reports, police are not ruling out terrorism. #UtrechtNetherlands #utrecht #utrechtattack
March 18, 2019
