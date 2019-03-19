Mihri: A Migrant Painter of Modern Times | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
She's a prominent figure who led social change through Turkey and beyond. But having spent much of her life living abroad portrait painter Mihri is largely unknown in her homeland. But here in Istanbul, SALT Galata has just kicked off its new exhibition paying tribute to her work. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to take a look at Mihri's personal and artistic journeys. #Mihri #Painter #Showcase
March 19, 2019
