05:45
David Bailey: The Sixties | Artists | Showcase
David Bailey has taken pictures of everyone from Queen Elizabeth to supermodel Kate Moss. With a career that spans almost 60 years,, he's seen it all and photographed,, almost as much. In that time, he was part of an epoch-defining time at Vogue magazine married and divorced French actress Catherine Deneuve and produced more than 45 books. Needless to say, he has no plans of slowing down. Something which Showcase's Miranda Atty found out when they spoke during Bailey's latest exhibition at London's Gagosian Gallery. #DavidBailey #Artist #Showcase
March 19, 2019
