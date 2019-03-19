What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Has Brexit reignited old tensions in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland and its border have been the biggest obstacle in getting a Brexit deal. That uncertainty looks like its reviving old tensions. A few months ago, a car bomb exploded in Londonderry. Then last month, four letter bombs were sent around London. A group calling itself the new IRA has claimed responsibility. Has Brexit reignited old tensions in Northern Ireland? Guests: Mark Daly Senator for Irish political party Fianna Fail Ruth Taillon Director of Centre for Cross Border Studies #Brexit #IRA #NorthernIreland