Esports: The Sports of the Future?

Esports are already big business: millions of players, countless fans and big name sponsors. But what's the attraction of watching somebody else play a computer game? Here on Roundtable we're tracking the rise of E Sports. Joining us at the Roundtable was Chester King, CEO of British Esports Association; Jonathan Rest Sports Writer for Sportcal; Noor Alkhadra, Esports gamer and founder of WeGeek a gaming events company and Ollie Ring Head of Media at Esports Insider. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Esports #gaming #advertising