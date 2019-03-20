Bosnian War Criminals |California Death Penalty | College Admissions Scandal

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of suspected war criminals still roam free in Bosnia. What’s it like living next door to those who killed your family? Plus, California calls it quits on the death penalty. Should other US states follow suit? And dozens of people are charged with bribing their children's way into America's top schools. We ask two Harvard graduates what they make of the Ivy League admissions scandal. #Bosnia #DeathPenalty #AdmissionsScandal
March 20, 2019
