Venezuela in Turmoil: Kitchen serves Uruguayan food of solidarity

Electricity may have restored in Venezuela, but after six days of power cuts, many people say the foods they had in their refrigerators have gone bad. It's made it even more difficult for people to feed themselves in a country where food shortages have become a way of life. But as Juan Carlos Lamas reports, one restaurant is making a difference for some of the hungry in Caracas. #Venezuela #VenezuelaCrisis #Maduro