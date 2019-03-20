Kazakhstan Politics: Nazarbayev resigns as Kazakhstan president

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nursultan Nazarbayev has resigned as Kazakhstan's president after nearly 30 years in power. He made the surprise announcement in a televised speech. The former steel worker has led the Central Asian nation since 1989 when it was still part of the Soviet Union. He became president when the country gained independence two years later. Speaker of Parliament and close Nazarbayev ally, Kassym Jomart Tokayev will take over as Acting President for the rest of his term. In his speech, Nazarbayev said it was time for a new generation to lead the country. Ben Said reports. #Kazakhstan #Nazarbayev #NazarbayevResigns
March 20, 2019
