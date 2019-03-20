POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: California steps up resistance against Trump
02:24
The Trump Presidency: California steps up resistance against Trump
It hardly needs to be said that Donald Trump is one of the most controversial Presidents in recent US history. Every decision he makes, every tweet, seems to inflame his opponents in a manner which often goes far beyond the parameters of normal political discourse. Across the US as a whole opinion on Trump is polarised his supporters still love him, his opponents loathe him more than ever. But the State of California is actively resisting the President and his policies. From Los Angeles , our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Trump #California #resistance
March 20, 2019
