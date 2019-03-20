World Share

Cyclone Idai: Worst disaster to hit southern hemisphere

Cyclone Idai has caused devastation for more than a million people in southern Africa, and the situation is only worsening. Idai made landfall in Mozambique on Friday and swept through neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi. Rescue workers are working to save people clinging to rooftops- and it's a race against time to prevent thousands more becoming trapped in rising floodwaters. Liz Maddock has more. #CycloneIdai #Zimbabwe #cyclone