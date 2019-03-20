POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California Kills Death Penalty
California Kills Death Penalty
California's governor Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium on the death penalty, granting a reprieve to the more than 700 inmates who were facing execution. It's drawn praise from groups who've campaigned to end the death penalty. But nationwide, capital punishment still has its supporters who argue it can sometimes be an appropriate and cost-effective punishment. So, could California's ban change the nation's response to the most serious crimes? Guests: Gil Garcetti Former district attorney of Los Angeles County Frank Thompson Former superintendent of Oregon State Penitentiary and death row warden Joshua Marquis Former district attorney of Clatsop County, Oregon #DeathPenalty #CapitalPunishment #California
March 20, 2019
