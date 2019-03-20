POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why are War Criminals Walking Free in Bosnia?
16:35
World
Why are War Criminals Walking Free in Bosnia?
Why are War Criminals Walking Free in Bosnia? Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is considered one of the masterminds of genocide during the Bosnian war. On Wednesday, he'll hear the final verdict of his appeal against his conviction and sentence for war crimes. But the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia says there are thousands of suspects who haven’t been tried. And many experts believe they will never will. Can Bosnia heal without a sense of justice? Guests: Darko Trifunovic Former first secretary of Bosnia's foreign service at the UN Emir Suljagic Former deputy defence minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Lillian Langford Head of Rule of Law at OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina #Bosnia #Karadzic #WarCrimesVerdict
March 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?