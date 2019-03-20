Jeff Fuchs: Tea Explorer | Artists | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One old saying goes: "where there's tea, there's hope". Whether you agree with this or not, it is true that after water, tea is the world's most widely consumed drink. And for people like Jeff Fuchs it's more than a passion, it's an obsession. This Canadian explorer's relationship with tea is so intense that he calls himself a "tea junkie". Jeff Fuchs, Himalayan Explorer and Tea Procurer 0:53 #Tea #Explorer #Showcase
March 20, 2019
