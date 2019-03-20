Puerto Rico: America’s forgotten territory | Focal Point

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On the 20th of September 2017 Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico. It brought wide spread devastation, and destroyed much of the island’s infrastructure.. Ediz Tiyansan come to Puerto Rico to talk to some of the people who are at the Centre of the reconstruction efforts. Some are angry and feel let down, others are positive about the future. These are their stories… #PuertoRico #CaribbeanIsland #HurricaneMaria #FocalPoint
March 20, 2019
