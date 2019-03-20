BizTech Share

French unions strike against Macron's policies | Money Talks

French trade unions have taken to the streets to demand higher salaries -- especially in the public sector -- and more spending on public services. The demonstration comes at a politically crucial moment, with President Emmanuel Macron due to respond to a months-long public consultation he launched in response to the Yellow Vests protests. Elena Casas reports. #France #unions #MoneyTalks