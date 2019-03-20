BizTech Share

Disney seals $71B deal for 21st Century Fox | Money Talks

It's a business deal with more twists and turns than a Hollywood movie. Disney's negotiated for months and finally won a bidding war to complete the acquisition of 21st Century Fox -- for $71 billion. It's hoping the purchase will help it take its magic from the silver screen to computer screens -- but there'll be plenty of challenges on the way. For more on this, Max Wolff joined us from New York. He is a managing partner at research firm, Multivariate. #MickeyMouse #Disney #Film