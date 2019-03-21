POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sharjah Biennial 14, Kapoor and Soane & Purgatory at Serifiye Cistern | Full Episode | Showcase
25:30
World
Sharjah Biennial 14, Kapoor and Soane & Purgatory at Serifiye Cistern | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase; Kapoor and Soane: Master of Illusion Meet 01:00 The White Crow 05:27 Sharjah Biennial 14 09:11 Judith Greer, The director of international programmes at Sharjah Art Foundation 10:07 The Energy of Isabel Lewis 13:18 Isabel Lewis, Artist 14:10 Purgatory at Serifiye Cistern 20:18 Flowers by Naked 24:04 #Soane #TheWhiteCrow #Showcase
March 21, 2019
