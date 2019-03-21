World Share

Sharjah Biennial 14: Leaving the Echo Chamber | Contemporary Art | Showcase

Dubbed the 'Arab Capital of Culture' Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates is playing host to another major art Biennial. This convening of local and international artists, curators, and scholars is, once again, focussing on the most pressing issues facing those involved in all aspects of the contemporary art world. Judith Greer, The director of international programmes at Sharjah Art Foundation 0:38 #Sharjah #Biennial #Showcase