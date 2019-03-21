POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cyclone Idai: UN launches an appeal for urgent aid
01:55
World
Cyclone Idai: UN launches an appeal for urgent aid
One week after Cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique, people are still clinging to roofs and trees, waiting to be rescued from flooded areas. The storm also hit Zimbabwe and Malawi, but in Mozambique, hundreds have been confirmed dead, and the death toll is expected to rise. Aid agencies say clean drinking water will run out in two or three days, raising the threat of disease. Jacob Brown reports. #Idai, #Mozambique, #ClimateChange
March 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?