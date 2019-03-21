POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan’s provocative plea
02:18
World
Pakistan’s provocative plea
It's estimated a woman is killed every eight hours in Pakistan by relatives who believe their family's honour has been harmed. The country consistently ranks as one of most dangerous countries for women, but that risk didn't stop thousands of women taking to the streets earlier this month to demand equal rights and end to sexual harassment. Some signs called on men to stop sending women photos of their penises. But many men reacted with outrage at the language on the placards. Now the women calling for an end to sexual harassment, are being threatened with rape and murder. Hyder Abbasi has more. #Pakistan #WomensMarch #GenderRights
March 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?