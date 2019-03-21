POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has the US changed its policy on Israeli occupation?
Has the US changed its policy on Israeli occupation?
Not so long ago US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, much to the dismay of the Palestinians and in defiance of international norms. Now, it looks like Washington is going one step further. The State Department's latest annual human rights report no longer refers to the West Bank and the Golan Heights as occupied. Instead, it's taken a rather unique approach by calling those territories 'Israeli controlled'. The White House denies there's been a change in policy. So, why the change of language? Randolph Nogel reports #Israel #WestBank #GolanHeights
March 21, 2019
