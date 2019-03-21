World Share

Does Pakistan have a problem with male chauvinism?

Pakistan ranks as one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a woman. Activists estimate more than 1,000 honour killings take place every year. But that risk didn’t stop thousands of women taking to the streets to demand equal rights and end to sexual harassment. Some signs called on men to stop sending pictures of their penises. But many men reacted with outrage at the language on the placards. Now the women calling for an end to sexual harassment are being threatened with rape and murder. Does Pakistan have a problem with male chauvinism? Guests: Hiba Akbar Lawyer and Women's March Volunteer Baqir Sajjad Journalist and Host on Pakistan's Dawn TV #Pakistan #Women #SexualHarassment