53:56
World
Karadzic Verdict | Policing Extremism | Cyclone Catastrophe
Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic gets life in prison for genocide. Does his sentence bring justice for the victims of Srebrenica? Plus, a week on from the New Zealand terror attack, we ask if social media is losing the battle against extremism online? And we ask if Zimbabwe is doing enough to rescue the thousands of people still missing after Cyclone Idai. #Karadzic #Extremism #CycloneIdai
March 22, 2019
