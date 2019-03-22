World Share

Radovan Karadzic Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic showed little emotion as his 40-year sentence for war crimes was increased to life behind bars. 100,000 people were killed in the Bosnian war in the 1990s as the Serbian military forced Croats and Muslims out of predominately Serbian areas. But while this verdict puts an end to his legal proceedings. Karadzic's legacy is very much alive. In parts of Bosnia, he's still celebrated as a hero. The court’s decision has magnified the ethnic divide still threatening the country. Melinda Nucifora reports. #Karadzic #Bosnia #WarCriminal