Should White Supremacy be Stamped Out Online and How?
20:57
World
Should White Supremacy be Stamped Out Online and How?
The gunman behind the New Zealand terror attack livestreamed the brutal bloodshed on Facebook, with millions of copies of the massacre reproduced online. Now tech companies have come under fire for failing to prevent extremist material from being shared in the first place. Can protecting free speech at all costs cause hate speech to proliferate? And are social media companies losing the battle against the spread of white supremacist ideologies? Guests: Paul Ray Ramsey Self-professed nationalist and Alt-Right vlogger Nasya Bahfen Media and Communications Lecturer at La Trobe University Greg Barton Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University #NewZealand #SocialMedia #WhiteNationalism
March 22, 2019
