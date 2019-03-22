World Share

Does Karadzic Verdict Bring Justice to Bosnian War Victims?

A UN court in The Hague has ended one of the most momentous genocide trials by increasing former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic's sentence to life imprisonment. The verdict was the result of an appeal following the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia sentencing him to 40 years in prison in 2016 for mass killings in Srebrenica and four counts of war crimes. Now he’ll certainly spend the rest of his life behind bars. But for a man who’s already 73 years old, does this increased sentence bring justice to the victims, or is it just symbolic? Guests: Emir Suljagic Former deputy defence minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nerma Jelacic Former ICTY spokeswoman Marko Gasic International affairs analyst #Bosnia #Karadzic #WarCrimes