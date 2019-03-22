World Share

South Sudan Water Crisis: Juba residents struggle to get clean water

Famine and civil war in Sudan have forced more than two million people to flee the country since 2013. And nearly 200-thousand have been internally displaced. Now, since a peace deal between the government and opposition groups was signed last year, refugees have been returning to the capital Juba. But as Patrick Oyet reports, the city may not be able to keep up with its growing population. #Water, #WorldWaterDay, #Juba