BizTech
Italy signs deal to join China's Belt and Road | Money Talks
Italy has become the only member of the G-7 to join China's ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. The deal signed by Beijing and Rome is non-binding. But analysts say it still gives China an economic foothold in the heart of Europe. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, other European powers are wary of what that could mean. For more on this Francesco Sisci joins me now from Rome. He is an Italian China analyst. #Transport #Development #AsiaInvestments
March 22, 2019
