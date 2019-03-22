Tencent Q4 net profit down 32% to $2.1B | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BizTech
Chinese internet giant Tencent's net earnings slumped by nearly a third in the fourth quarter. That's as its gaming business has been struggling to secure regulatory approval for the release of new video games. China's economic slowdown has also cooled demand for advertising. Tencent is now promising to reduce its reliance on social media services and expand its investment portfolio. Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong. #Gaming #Naspers #Tencent
March 22, 2019
