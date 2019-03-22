POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Warning system for smartphone addicts in Seoul | Money Talks
New kinds of creatures have emerged in the internet age. They shuffle along silently, while looking at their screens. A "Smombie" is the term being used in popular culture to describe people who use their smartphones while walking. Some are oblivious to anything around them -- including oncoming traffic. But as Usmaan Lone reports, South Korea's capital is taking action to protect Smombies. #Seoul #smartphone #smombie
March 22, 2019
