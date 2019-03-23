POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Square: Measles outbreaks in the US put spotlight on vaccine opponents
25:44
World
In Oregon, a bill is being proposed that would end certain vaccination exemptions. This comes as doctors are growing more concerned over the number of children going unvaccinated. So-called ‘anti-vaxxers’, or parents who refuse to inoculate their children out of fear that the vaccine will cause autism, are fiercely opposed. But outbreaks of measles have already occurred in several counties in Washington and Oregon, and medical professionals are worried that online misinformation is fueling parents’ concerns. TRT World went to Oregon to find out more. #TheSquare #vaccine #vaccines
March 23, 2019
