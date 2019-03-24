POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Belgium Halal Ban: Flanders outlaws unstunned ritual slaughter
02:38
World
Belgium Halal Ban: Flanders outlaws unstunned ritual slaughter
At the start of this year, the Flanders region in Belgium banned the slaughter of animals without stunning them first. The law mostly affects the Muslim and Jewish communities, whose religion dictates they must only eat halal or kosher meat. Shamim Chowdhury has been to Flanders, where the regional government says it wants to improve animal welfare. #HalalBan #Belgium #RitualSlaughter
March 24, 2019
