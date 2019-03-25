World Share

Cyclone Idai: Aid arrives in devastated Mozambican community

The death toll from Cyclone Idai continues to rise with officials now saying 446 people are dead in Mozambique alone. Zimbabwe and Malawi were also affected when the cyclone struck just over a week ago. The total number of people killed across the countries now stands at more than 750. The United Nations is appealing for help saying more than half a million people are in need of assistance. Angela Murphy reports. #Ida, #Mozambique, #Cyclone