BizTech Share

Mueller: No collusion between Trump, Russia | Money Talks

It may be the best moment for Donald Trump's presidency. After almost two years, 2,800 subpoenas, and countless search warrants, the Mueller investigation has found no collusion between the US president and Russia. It doesn't clear him of obstruction of justice, but it has recommended no further indictments. Liz Maddock reports. For more on this, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #Conspiracy #Collusion #Trump