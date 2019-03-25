POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thailand Elections: Military-backed party takes the lead in ballot
Thailand Elections: Military-backed party takes the lead in ballot
Thailand's first general election since a military coup five years ago has been plunged into chaos. Early results show the pro-army Palang Pracharat Party is in the lead - about half a million votes ahead of its nearest challenger - Pua Thai. However both parties are claiming they have enough votes to form a coalition government. Philip Owira reports. #Thailand #Elections #ThailandElections
March 25, 2019
