US-Israel Relations: Trump signs proclamation on Golan Heights

Meanwhile US President Trump has signed a decree recognising Israeli sovreignty over the occupied Golan Heights,, sparking condemnation from the United Nations and several countries. He signed the proclamation during a visit by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who cut short his visit to head back to Israel after rockets hit north of Tel Aviv on Monday. From Washington, Courtney Kealy has more.