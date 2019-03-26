POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How do elite athletes feel about finishing second? We speak to an Olympic silver medalist
06:29
World
To become an Olympic athlete takes a lifetime of sacrifice. Training day and night to reach the pinnacle of your sport, and for most of us winning an Olympic medal, whatever the colour, would be a dream come true. But for some elite athletes, anything but gold feels like failure. We spoke to Olympic silver medalist, Annie Vernon and asked her why coming second felt like the lowest point of her career. #Olympics #SportsPsychology #AnnieVernon Guest: Annie Vernon Olympic silver medalist and author
March 26, 2019
