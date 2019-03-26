POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK Parliament takes control of exit | Money Talks
07:04
BizTech
UK Parliament takes control of exit | Money Talks
British politicians have voted to take control of Brexit in the latest blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's authority. MPs will hold a series of so-called 'indicative votes' on alternatives to the PM's deal, which could include another referendum. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, that's still not guaranteed to break the stalemate. And we discussed the road to Brexit with Vicky Pryce, a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London. #UK #Brexit #Votes
March 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?