World leaders gather in China for Asia's Davos | Money Talks

They call it China's Davos. The Boao Forum for Asia attracts powerful political and business leaders from across the region. This year's gathering takes place as China's economy slows under the weight of a trade war with the United States. And as Samantha Vadas explains, despite signs of progress, the ongoing dispute is continuing to hurt businesses, big and small. #Asia #BoaoForum, #ChinaGDP