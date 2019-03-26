World Share

Turkey Women's Football: Women's team breaking down cultural barriers

Twice in the space of seven days we've seen record attendances for a women's league match in Europe. A crowd of 61,000 turned out for the Atletico Madrid-Barcelona game. And history was made in Italy when more than 39,000 people watched Juventus play Fiorentina. But it's a different story altogether here in Turkey, where the passion for football isn't reflected in the women's game. Samantha Johnson has more. #Turkey #WomensFootball #WomenFootball