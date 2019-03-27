POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ben Frost at Sonar 2019 | Music | Showcase
Ben Frost at Sonar 2019 | Music | Showcase
He describes his music as "militant, post-classical electronica". Australian producer-composer Ben Frost recently unleashed those sounds in front of an eager Istanbul crowd as part of Sonar 2019 - a festival dedicated to uniting music and technology. Showcase's Aadel Haleem got a chance to sit down with Frost to talk about his music... as well as the importance of giving his audience a "360-degree experience." #BenFrost #Sonar #Showcase
March 27, 2019
