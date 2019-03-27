World Share

Algeria Protests: Coalition partner asks Bouteflika to step down

In Algeria, the drive to force president Bouteflika out of office has moved up a gear, with the ruling party's coalition partners calling on him to resign. It's another blow for the ageing leader, who's also lost the support of his army chief. And that's on top of weeks of mass protests demanding he stands down after twenty years in power. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #Algeria #Bouteflika #AlgeriaProtests