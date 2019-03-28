POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bomsori Kim in Turkey | Music | Showcase
07:51
World
Bomsori Kim in Turkey | Music | Showcase
Korean violinist Bomsori Kim doesn't go anywhere without her violin. This vibrant multi-award winning instrumentalist tours with her 18th Century violin crafted by Yohan Baptista Guadanini who's regarded as one of the finest craftsmen of string instruments in history. Bomsori's exceptional talent has been recognised by many of the world's finest orchestras and some of the most prominent conductors. She recently visited Turkey for three performances alongside the Tek-fen Philharmonic Orchestra. Showcase's Aadel Haleem had had the chance to sit down with Kim to discuss her passion for classical music, how Koreans have a love for Turkey and her latest musical release. #Bomsorikim #Violin #Showcase
March 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?